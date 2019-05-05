Joseph Quercia (1922 - 2019)
Obituary
Joe was born and raised in Fresno, California. He graduated from Fresno Technical School in 1941 and enlisted in the US Navy that same year. He was a Pearl Harbor Survivor on the USS Medusa, and later became a Chief Petty Officer. Joe met and married the love of his life Dollie Mezzano in 1943.

He worked for PG&E for 38 years in the gas department as a heavy equipment operator. He also joined the Clovis Masonic Temple where he was a member for over 50 years. During retirement, he joined the Sierra Chapter Model A Ford Club in 1984 and restored 3 Model A's. He also loved to dance and won many trophies for swing and ballroom dancing.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Constance Querica; his wife, Dollie Querica; his sisters, Helen Grassi and Grace Mongelli, and son in law, Douglas Crouch. He is survived by his son, Ron Quercia and his wife Bobbi; his daughter, Connie Jo Crouch; his granddaughter, Julie Zack and her husband David.

Funeral Services will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with interment to follow at Belmont Memorial Park.

In memory of Joe, donations can be made to Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292

Published in the Fresno Bee on May 5, 2019
