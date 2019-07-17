Joseph R. Mazzeo, beloved by his family and friends, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by his brother John Mazzeo, Jr., his children, Patrick Mazzeo and wife Christie, Linda Griffiths and Carole Buckner and husband Jeff, grandchildren Joey and Emily, and his loving extended family. Visitation will be at the Whitehurst Funeral Home, on July 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Recitation of the Rosary and Funeral Services will be held at the Whitehurst Funeral Home on July 19, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Clovis Cemetery, and family reception. Condolences may be offered by visiting Dignitymemorial.com. Remembrances may be offered to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at ALZFDN.org.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 17, 2019