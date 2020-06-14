Joseph Samano

Joseph M Samano went to be with the Lord at the age of 90, on 5/8/20. Born on 11/18/29 to Joseph and Maria Samano in Lafayette CO, the 7th of 11 siblings: Maria, Joseph-who passed in infancy, Rose, Jess, Cruz, Isaac, Robert, Ted, Esther and Salvador. Preceded in death by his beautiful first wife Helen Talancon in 1966, Joe was left a young widower at the age of 36 with 4 children. He was blessed again with another beautiful wife Lillian Llanes in 1968, adding 2 more children to his family. Lil passed in 2017. Joe was a class act with movie star good looks and many talents. At the age of 16 years he moved to Los Angeles CA, where he attended school and LA Trade Tech. He enlisted and served in Korea from 1950-1952. In 1969, Joe moved his family to Fresno and bought East Shields Liquor store with his sister Maria. Later, he and Lil became sole owners until their retirement from the liquor store and Lil's Lettering. After 30 days of retirement, they moved to Shaver Lake where they opened the Sierra House Restaurant and Tavern, alongside their son Chef David. Joe and Lil lived life to the fullest, designing and building a beautiful home in Shaver and becoming a much loved part of the community. They lived a life others could only dream of. Joe was loved by all his family, many friends and business acquaintances. He never knew a stranger. Brother Sal said "Joe was a true gentleman and the connoisseur of the family in every sense of the word." Joe is survived by brother Salvador, daughters, Christine Ermoian, Melinda Themins, Tina Quaschnick, and sons, Steven, David and Richard Samano, 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Pete for their selfless devotion, dedication and care for our beloved father in his final years.

