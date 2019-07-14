Joseph Thomas Cahill passed away peacefully on the evening of July 4th 2019 at the age of 84. A long-time resident of Fresno, he met peace in his home-state of Massachusetts, surrounded by family. Preceding Joe in death was his wife Sandra Cahill, oldest daughter Kimberly Cahill-Sabourin, his brother Edward and twin siblings James and Brenda. Joe grew up during the depression in Worcester, Massachusetts as part of a tight-knit Catholic family. He served honorably in the US Navy during the Korean War. Upon his Honorable Discharge, he lived for several years in Massachusetts, working for the local newspaper, before relocating to California in the late 1960's. In San Francisco, he met Sandra "Sandy" Troxel, whom he often described as the "love of his life" and the "Lady that held it all together". After they married they lived in the Bay Area before finally settling in Fresno where they raised two children together. Joe will be remembered by his friends and family for his commitment to sharing "what happened, what it was like and what it was like now". He always lived by the rule "in order to keep it you have to give it away". And of course his devotion to the Boston Celtics. Upon finally joining his beloved wife Sandy, Joe is survived by his daughters Linda Morse and husband Scott Wood; Melinda and husband Ken Buck, and son Daniel and wife Evrim Cakir. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren Nick, Ashley, Daniel, Stephanie, Emre, Yasemin and Aydin, and his beloved great-grandsons Ryan and Ira Lee. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Clovis Hills Community Church at 10590 N Willow Ave in Clovis.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 14, 2019