Joseph James Wallace Jr. passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 20, 2019 at the age of 85 in Ahwahnee, California. Joe was born on July 18, 1936 in Long Beach, California. He was the only child of Joseph James Wallace Sr. and Margaret (Bessie) Davidson Wallace. He graduated from Strathmore Union High School in 1952. He completed four years in the U.S. Navy and then attended Fresno State, where he received his teaching credential and later completed his master's degree in administration. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Parman, in 1955. They were proud parents of two sons born in 1962 and 1965. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Derek Joseph Wallace. Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Parman Wallace of Ahwahnee, CA, his son Nathan Wallace, granddaughter Samantha Wallace, grandson Derek Wallace, and many in-laws, who he loved dearly and teased relentlessly. A celebration of life will be held in October. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Eastern Madera County SPCA in Ahwahnee, California. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 8, 2019

