Josephine Marie "Jo" was born in Fresno, California to Nick and Elizabeth Miniello on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1930 at 5:00 p.m. The family lived in west Fresno on "A" Street, an Italian community of relatives and close friends, until the early 1950's when they moved to Madison Street. Jo graduated from Edison High School in 1948, where she was Student Body Secretary and a music major. She played the flute in the school band. After graduation, Jo went to work for the Fresno Bee. She was married in 1950 to Mel Seib, had two children, Deborah and Mark. In 1958, she divorced and never again would trust a man. She went to work for Cal Can Trucking, then in 1960 she started at Fresno Unified School District. That same year she married Victor Potter . In 1961, the Potter family moved to E. Terrace Street. In October of 1962, Victor Jr. was born, then in December of 1967 Jeff was born. Jo became Payroll Supervisor in 1979 and retired in 1991. She enjoyed stained glass, crafts, Poker Ladies Group, Bingo, and most recently learned Mexican Train at Solstice Senior Living where she resided. Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Victor Potter ; her mother Elizabeth Miniello; her father Nicholas Miniello; brother Vincent "Jimmy" Miniello; son Victor Potter Jr.; and a great-grandchild, Jordan Novelli. Jo leaves behind a brother Nick Miniello and his wife Lillian; daughter Debi Raber; son-in-law, Duane Raber; son, Mark Potter ; son Jeff Potter and his wife Amy; grandchildren, Gina Novelli, Christiana Novelli; Tanner, Clayton Potter wife Holly, Noah, Reagan and Karsten Potter ; great-grandchildren, Joseph Novelli and wife Chessary, Michael Novelli, Tesla Crane-Novelli, and Allan LLanes; great great-grandchildren, Jacob, Joseph Jr. and Kash Novelli.

