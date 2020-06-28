Josephine Rita (Sasso) DiPasquale
Josephine was born January 13. 1929 in Worcester, Mass. to Ottavio Sasso and Lucy (D'Ambrosia) Sasso and passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Fresno, CA. Josephine loved to dance and as a teenager in Worcester she often snuck out to dance to the big bands playing near. She was a devout catholic, homemaker, loving wife, Mother, Grandmother and "Great Cook". Sunday and Holiday dinners were always the best. She is preceded in death by her parents Ottavio (Charlie) and Lucy, Her Husband of 69 years Joseph (Joie) DiPasquale, sister Vincenza (Sasso) Grangaard and brothers Ottavio (Chuck), Angelo and Maurice Sasso. She is survived by her sons the pride and joy of her life John DiPasqale, Michael DiPasquale and wife Karen, Jodi DiPasquale and Melissa D'Ambrosi. Granddaughters Gianna (DiPasquale) Boesel and husband Lance and Liliana DiPasquale. Three great grandsons Jayce, Kaden and Brody Boesel. Sister in law Yvonne Sasso and many nieces and nephews. Josephine was in the loving care of her son Michael and wife Karen and resided at the California Armenian home for the past several years. Due to Covid 19 Pandemic restrictions A mass and service will be announced when restrictions are lifted. Arrangements Tinkler www.funerariadelangel.com

Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
