Josie was born in Vale, South Dakota. She is preceded in death by her parents Ramon and Julia. her brothers Mike, Richard and Eddie. Survived by Her brothers Lupe, John and sister Velma. Her daughters Julie & husband James, Alice & husband Richard. Her grandchildren Regina, Melissa, Jaime, Richard Jr and Jesse. Her great grandchildren Zoie, Ali, Nicholas and Jessie. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan & Blair Funeral Home, Monday, July 1st from 5pm - 7pm. Rosary to follow. A mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, July 2nd, St. Johns Cathedral 10:30am, burial to follow St. Peter.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 30, 2019