Joseph Allen Van Gundy lived all but one of his 89 years in the place that he considered "heaven on earth," his grape(raisin) and almond farm. He loved "Happy Acres" passionately and was most content when he was in the vineyard or orchard surveying his crops. Joe is surely in heaven driving the tractor and probably eating fried chicken. Joe graduated from Washington Union High School and Fresno State College majoring in theatre/speech and minoring in agriculture. Agriculture won out and he started farming. In 1952, Joe met "a beautiful blond," proposed to Ruth two weeks later and they were married two months later. On Ruth's deathbed, Joe told her he was the "luckiest man alive to have been married to her for 66 years." Joe was on the Fowler Unified School District school board for almost a dozen years. He was also on the Sun Maid Raisin board of directors for many years and was very involved with Lone Star Farm Bureau. Joe and Ruth had one short vacation for the first twenty years of marriage but when the kids were older, they started traveling and boy did they travel. For about the next twenty years, they spent a week in Hawaii every winter and every spring they spent a few weeks traveling all over the world with Joe's cousin Chuck Cencibaugh. Joe also enjoyed golfing and reading. Education and hard work were very important to Joe. Joe often commented that he didn't understand why anyone would need to retire. He tried, but couldn't stay out of the field. He expected his three children to graduate from college and he helped each of his seven grandchildren with their college educations. He was very proud of them all when they graduated with honors. Everyone in his family looked up to Joe and admired him greatly (one grandson and two great-grandsons have middle names of Joseph). Joe knew how to have a good time and entertained us all with his crazy/funny interpretations of what he thought he heard us say (wearing his hearing aids more regularly might have helped with that). Joe was very social and often the life of the party. He loved to tease his kids and grandkids. Joe is survived by his daughter Jody Wilson (Kim) of Coeur D Alene, Idaho, twin sons Jeff Van Gundy (Karen) of Forest Hills, California and Karl Van Gundy (Lynn) of Fresno. He is also survived by grandsons Kory and Shannon Wilson, Cole, Dusty, Blake and Kevin Van Gundy, granddaughter Katie Kaiser and eight great grandchildren. He leaves two broken-hearted caregivers, sisters Gaby and Josie Campos, who cared for both Joe and Ruth in such a loving, tender and compassionate way during the last few years of their lives. Joe also leaves behind an incredibly talented, hard-working, loyal and kind farm manager, Waldo Ceja who has worked for him for almost 35 years. There will be a memorial on July 27, 2019 at 11 am at Easton Presbyterian Church in Fresno. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Joe Van Gundy to the St Jude Children's Hospital, an Alzheimer's charity or the donor's preferred charity