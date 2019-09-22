Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Buss. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Holy Spirit Church Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Fort Washington Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce was born in Nebraska and raised in Woodburn, Oregon. A graduate of Oregon College of Education in 1957. She was a favorite Kindergarten teacher for 30 years at McCardle Elementary. Teaching was Joyce's passion as she volunteered in her Grandsons class rooms after retiring. Through her teaching career and volunteerism, Joyce made a positive impact on countless children's lives. Joyce is survived by her husband of 63 years, Larry; Daughter Kimberly, her fiancé Jim Link; Son Scott, Daughter-in-law Susan; Grandsons Zackery and Connor, and Sister Mary Richey of Beaverton, Oregon. She was a long-time supporter of Fresno State Athletics, especially baseball where her son Scott played from 1983-84. She served on the Board of Directors of the Dugout Club for more than 20 years where she took part in many fund raising projects. She was also the first woman to be inducted into the Dugout Club Hall of Fame. She most enjoyed helping cook a brunch for the baseball players when they had Sunday home games. She did this from 1984 until 2017 and it gave her a chance to meet and talk to the players. Joyce loved to paint, create crafts with flower pressings and also loved to tend to her garden. She was an amazing fan all her life whether to Kimberly in her equestrian competitions, or Scott, Zackery and Connor's athletics. Joyce will be greatly missed by us all, but we know she is now in a far better place. A Mass in her honor will take place at Holy Spirit Church at 10:30 AM on September 25 th and a Celebration of Life to follow at noon at Fort Washington Country Club. Any remembrances should be sent to the Boys & Girls Club of Fresno County. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

