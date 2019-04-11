Obituary

Joyce Elaine Welch, age 75, passed away November 23rd, 2018 in The Villages, Florida.

She was laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Florida. Joyce was born in Porterville, CA to Albert and Nellie Bennett. Joyce spent part of her childhood in LindcoveCA before moving to Ivanhoe CA. In her later life, Joyce lived inNorthfork and Oakhurst before her final 12 years in The Villages Florida.

Before retirement, she worked as a dispatcher for Cal Fire and closed her career with the California Highway Patrol.

Joyce enjoyed spending time with family, time in nature, travel, and crafts that included making candles and sock monkeys. The mountains in California held a special place in her heart. She loved the Lord and belonging to a church family was always important to her. She is survived by her husband Bob Welch and two children Bob Smart and wife Donna and Chris Smart and wife Jeanet. She had four grandchildren Andrew, Larissa, Sarah and Noah.

Published in the Fresno Bee from Apr. 11 to May 10, 2019

