On Wednesday February 12, 2020, Joyce Burton Maynes Heisig, parent, educator, actor, artist, pilot, golfer, traveler, and a good friend to all, passed away at the age of 88. Joyce, known as Joy to all who knew her, was born in Glendale, California on November 11, 1931. Her father was Wesley Bancroft Burton and her mother was Mary Genevieve Burton. Joy is also survived by her half-sister Beverly Olson.

Joy is survived by her children, Paul and Janice Shahzade, her son Dan preceding her in death. Joy is also survived by her granddaughter Richelle Browkaw and her two great grandchildren, Kaylie and Alex.

Fresno services will be at the Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home on March 7, 2020 at 1 PM. Walnut Creek Services will be at The Dollar House at Rossmoor Walnut Creek on March 21, 2020 from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Remembrances may be sent to Hinds Hospice of Fresno, Grace Presbyterian Church in Walnut Creek, or to Al-Anon Family Groups in Virginia Beach, Virginia.