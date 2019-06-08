Joyce M. (Henry) McCoy, formerly of Fresno, CA, passed away peacefully at the age of 90, in Escondido, CA on the morning of June 3, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born September 1, 1928 in Waterloo, IA. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon E. McCoy, and is survived by her daughter, Marti Jo (McCoy) Hipp and her husband Michael E. Hipp, her grandson Christopher A. McCoy and his wife Rachel, as well as many nieces and nephews. After moving to Fresno, CA in 1955, Joyce and her family enjoyed frequent trips to the Central Coast. She and her husband also loved travelling across the United States and abroad. She enjoyed the final years of her life spending time with her family and birdwatching in the Southern California sun. She will be remembered for her smile, witty sense of humor, and generous spirit. A Graveside Service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be sent in her name to the , Audubon California or the Charity.