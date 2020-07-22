1/
Joyce Trout
Joyce Laverne Trout went home to be with her Lord on July 20, 2020, four days after her 82nd birthday. She passed peacefully at Clovis Community Hospital after a brief battle with leukemia. Joyce was a dedicated teacher for 28 years, teaching elementary students in the Fresno Unified School District. During retirement, Joyce enjoyed traveling to 40 of the 50 states and several countries. Joyce particularly enjoyed "Tim Trips" and Fresno State Bulldogs football and basketball away games. She loved her "Grandma Group" and the many sewing projects they completed and donated. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Amanee Tilley, and two brothers, Clinton Tilley, Sr. and Paul Tilley. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Trout. She is also survived by her son Stephen Trout (Jennifer) and daughter Rebecca Silva (Louis), grandsons Benjamin Trout and Louis Silva, granddaughters Katella Silva and Megan Trout, sister Ruby Tilley, and brothers Chester, Gary and James Tilley. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Campus Bible Church will be gratefully accepted and can be sent to 4710 N. Maple Ave. Fresno, CA 93726.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
She was first grade teacher in elementary school she was very wonderful lady I miss her very much .
Samantha Leeanne Garabedian
