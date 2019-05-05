Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 (559)-674-8814 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Jay Chapel 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Arbor Vitae Cemetery Madera , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Venturi, age 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Pomona, Ca. Joyce was born in Ironpost, Oklahoma on October 10, 1940 to Floyd and Othella (Cooper) Moore. Joyce was a homemaker for over 30 years. Joyce enjoyed sewing, loved listening to music, was a great cook, and was the queen of yard sales and swap meets. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Don Moore and her Nephew Richard William Moore. Joyce is survived by her son Roger Venturi of Clovis, her daughter Lisa Horne of Indiana, her three brothers Richard and his wife Elaine Moore of Chowchilla, Jerry Lee Moore of Madera, and Larry and his wife Priscilla Moore of Madera, and her sister-in-law Cheryle Moore, as well as her three grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Jay Chapel in Madera. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera. Donations may be made in Joyce's honor to the : PO Box 742030 Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814

