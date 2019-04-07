Joyce Kay Watkins The family of Joyce Kay Nankervis Overstreet Watkins sadly announce her passing on March 29 after a lengthy illness. She flew into Heaven with two of her children holding her hands while playing some of her favorite Christian music. Joyce was born January 18, 1941 to Margaret Wilms Nankervis and Clyde Nankervis, both deceased. She continued to reside in her childhood home here in Fresno. She was proud to continue living in this home until her passing. Joyce leaves behind a large family she adored and who also loved her very much. She leaves her husband, Darrell Watkins and children, Robert Overstreet and wife Phyllis, Debbie Woodruff and partner Marty Van Ryn all of Fresno as well as her son, Gary Overstreet of Arkansas. Her daughter, Lisa Watkins, preceded her in death as did her great grandson, Shane Branson. Her pride and joy were her grand children and great grandchildren. She leaves behind grandchildren Tyler Overstreet and wife Mathilda presently living in China, Marissa Overstreet of Fresno, Jessica Burwell and her husband Jesse of Oklahoma, Matthew Woodruff and his partner Kristi Long of Fresno, and Sara Salinas and her husband, Lance of Madera. She also leaves her youngest granddaughter, Amelia Overstreet. Her great grandchildren dearly loved their Great Grandmother. Kailee Branson, Brooke Branson and McKenna Yount live in Oklahoma and Austin Salinas lives in Madera. She beamed when she talked about her family and never missed one of their special events. She also leaves her sister and brother-in-law, Lynda and Wes Qualls of Auberry, and her one nephew Brian Qualls and his partner, Katy Leetch of Fresno. Joyce was one of the most courageous and generous women anyone could ever know. She gathered lifelong friends. She loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. Her faith was solid as was her endurance. She worked at Sears for 50 years. She witnessed many changes over those50 years. She was rewarded by the company and her family for her half century of faithful service. Many of you may have seen her sitting and guarding the Bonsai trees at the Fresno Fair. She started working in the Floricultural department when her father was the Floricultural Superintendent. She continued over 35 years even when it became more and more difficult for her to be there. The Lord, Love, and Loyalty were her mottos. She was a member of Phi Beta Psi sorority which nationally raises funds for cancer research. She was so well known for being the local Fresno chapter's Treasurer for two terms she received the National Treasurer's award for her efforts. Joyce loved her sorority. She, her sister, and daughter Debbie had many great times while traveling to conventions around the country. To honor her daughter Lisa Watkins, who died of cancer in 2002, she headed up the Lisa's Angel's team for 17 year for Relay for Life. This money benefited The American Cancer Society. All her family paarticipated over the years. Joyce and her sister, Lynda, traveled to many parts of the world. Joyce kept going even while walking with canes or being pushed in a wheel chair. Nothing stopped her. She was happy to say she went to the Moscow Circus and saw King Penguins in the Falklands. She was also very proud to journey to Utersen, Germany to see her maternal German roots. Visitation will be Sunday, April 7 from 10 - 2 pm at Lisle Funeral Home. Her service will be held at Lisle Funeral Home at 1 pm on Monday, April 8. There will be a graveside service immediately following at Belmont Memorial Gardens in Fresno. Remembrances in her honor may be made to: Phi Beta Psi Sorority 619 W. Ashcroft Clovis, California 93612