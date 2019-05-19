Juanita Botello Hellings, Born in Fresno Ca. May 9th, 1967. Jaunita graduated from McLane High School in 1986 and worked for various law firms in Fresno from 1986 to 1999. In 1999 Jaunita took a position as an Intake Specialist for the Federal District Courthouse. During her 19 years at the courthouse she was blessed to make many new friends. Thank you to all of her co-workers who supported her through this difficult time. Juanita is survived by her sister, Mitzy Botello. Mother in Law Mirna Hellings of Clovis Ca Sister and Brother in Law Karen & Wayne Osborne, Niece & Nephew Nicole & Jake Osborne all of Kingsburg Ca. and her Husband, Speese Hellings III of Fresno. Juanita and I want to thank everyone that supported and helped us during the past 17 months. A graveside service will be held Thursday the 23rd of May, 11:00 am at Clovis District Cemetery, 305 N. Villa Ave. Any donations you would like to make please do so to your local pet adoption agency in Juanita's memory. Until till we meet again "My Girl" I will always love and miss you, Speese III.