Juanita Lou Dudney

October 18, 1925 - October 12, 2020

Clovis, California - Juanita was born 8 miles west of Garnett, Kansas in a farm house parents, Harrison and Hattie West. When she was 14 mos. her mother passed away in childbirth. She lived with her Uncle Loring and Aunt Lou West until age 14 when they both passed away within 3 months of each other. She lived with her sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Lloyd Moore, until age 17 in Kansas City, Mo.

Age 17 she was married to Richard Leroy Dudney, age 18 years, on Nov. 7, 1942 at the Kansas City, Mo. Courthouse. They were married almost 78 years.

She was reconfirmed/baptized 1954.

Juanita moved with her family, husband and 3 daughters. The 4th daughter in utero was born in California 1955.

Juanita was an executive secretary for Lockheed, private companies, and the Tehachapi School District Superintendent (where she retired at 65).

Juanita traveled with Richard and their 2 miniature poodles throughout the U.S. in a motorhome after retiring.

Juanita had been 30,000 feet in the air, 200 feet below sea level, flew east to west in Grand Canyon. Flew across Grand Canyon in a helicopter from south rim to the north rim. Been to Alaska, Hawaii, British Columbia, Canada, and Mexico. Walked in the White House and in our U.S. Capital. She drove a diesel train and received the name "Hoghead". Those that new her loved and respected Juanita Lou Dudney, a true American.

On their 75th wedding anniversary they renewed their vows at a surprise wedding ceremony with each other, and with all the family present, 32 in all.

Juanita was a strong Christian, read the bible daily, prayed faithfully, and always led a Christian life as example for her family to follow in her footsteps.

Juanita was a beautiful singer, played the piano, and loved music. She wrote poetry. She loved to read, and do word puzzles. She was a good debater, and loved to talk politics. Juanita was sharp as a tack up to the last 2 ½ weeks of life. She was always ready to talk very knowledgeable with anyone about any subject.

Juanita and Richard moved to central CA in June 2018 from Bakersfield, CA to live with their daughter and son-in-law.

Juanita had 4 daughters: Sharon, Patty, Judy and Cathy. Judy passed in 2015. Three son-in-laws: Ron, Dale and Fon. She had 10 grandchildren, 2 passed. She had 20 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Juanita Lou Dudney lived a full life, with the Love of God in her heart always. She will be missed very much by her family and friends. We know we will see her again in Heaven.

John 3:3, KJV: "Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God".





