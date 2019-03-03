Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Stoughton-Judith A. Lund, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, with her husband by her side, after losing a battle with an aggressive cancer of the esophagus. Judy was born in Arizona on March 13, 1945, the daughter of Ivan and Maxine Lachnit. Her early years reflected her tomboy pursuits - climbing trees,stilts, a pogo stick, riding her trike "vigorously" and riding horses bareback with her girlfriend in the foothills of Southern California. Having survived a couple of high schools (by virtue of family moves), she wound up attending San Diego State University, until she became a secretary in the Journalism Department at Stoughton-Judith A. Lund, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, with her husband by her side, after losing a battle with an aggressive cancer of the esophagus. Judy was born in Arizona on March 13, 1945, the daughter of Ivan and Maxine Lachnit. Her early years reflected her tomboy pursuits - climbing trees,stilts, a pogo stick, riding her trike "vigorously" and riding horses bareback with her girlfriend in the foothills of Southern California. Having survived a couple of high schools (by virtue of family moves), she wound up attending San Diego State University, until she became a secretary in the Journalism Department at UCLA .Some years later another move took her to Fresno, CA where she was able to complete a degree in Speech Therapy at Fresno State University then proceeded to teachin the Fresno Unified School District until she retired. Judy loved teaching and the students loved her. Her romance with Edward Lund, a professor at Fresno State, began in the early 80s and led to their marriage in the meadow at the base of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park on June 6, 1992. After retiring from teaching, Judy and Ed moved to Wisconsin (Ed's home state) and settled in Stoughton. They were a team in everything they did. They loved traveling, with some of their favorite adventures being to Alaska, Hawaii, England, Scotland, Norway and Russia, as well as numerous road trips across the U.S. Each fall they took a trip to St. Germain in northern Wisconsin where Judy enjoyed fly fishing for blue gill and bass and partaking of the many culinary delights available there. An intelligent, friendly, feisty, fun, loving woman with a wonderful smile - she will be missed. Judy is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ed; stepdaughter, Lisa (Buddy) Lund Brown; granddaughter, Emma Brown; brother, Craig (Kevin) Lachnit; and sister-in-law, Kristine (Tom) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and stepson, Edward Lund III. Judy's life was celebrated in a private family gathering. Memorials may be made to the or . A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Agni and the staffs of Skaalen Home and Agrace Hospice Care for their care and compassion. Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 206 W Prospect St. Stoughton 608-873-9244 Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com Funeral Home Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.

206 West Prospect Avenue

Stoughton , WI 53589

(608) 873-9244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites UCLA Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.