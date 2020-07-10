Judith Ellen Knapp Woodward, Ph.D. was called home in peace July 4, 2020. Judy, the middle of three sisters, was raised in Exeter, California, where her parents, both teachers, settled after World War II. Judy had a happy childhood, enjoying swimming, music, Girl Scouts, and many other activities, and excelling in school. She attended both UC Santa Barbara, and Fresno State, where she graduated in 1969 with a degree in nursing. Judy led an incredibly full and meaningful life. She began her professional journey as a registered nurse, first at Kaiser Permanente in Honolulu, then at Valley Children's Hospital, and Valley Medical Center, both in Fresno. Judy loved the profession of nursing, and always recognized and valued its central role in healthcare, and the opportunity it brings for helping others. She maintained her nursing license for decades after leaving the profession, just in case she ever needed, or felt called, to go back. In the mid-1980s, Judy returned to school to become a psychologist, earning a master's degree in psychology in 1985, and a doctorate in 1988. From then until her retirement in 2017, she enjoyed a successful and rewarding practice as a clinical psychologist in private practice in Fresno. An excellent listener and thoughtful observer, Dr. Knapp helped countless individuals, couples, and families overcome obstacles and improve their lives. Judy had a wonderful sense of humor, always optimistic, looking for the bright side, and helping others find the many things we have to be grateful for, even during life's greatest struggles. Together with her husband and love of her life, O. James Woodward III, Judy was an excellent hostess, bringing together family and friends for cherished gatherings at beautiful homes in Fresno, Pebble Beach, and Seascape, where memories were made to last a lifetime. In addition, Judy and Jim enjoyed traveling around the country, and the world, first with their children, then on their own. Judy was a person of strong faith in a power greater than ourselves. Raised in the Presbyterian Church, the love of Christ was strong in her life. She shared that love, and strength, through kindness and grace toward others, no matter what their background or circumstance. She led by example in this way. Judy is survived by her loving husband Jim, son Brent and daughter-in-law Errin, son Mark and daughter-in-law Christine, two sisters Nancy Knapp Bizzini and Carolyn Loverin, and nine wonderful grandchildren. She is also survived by two step-children, Baron and Skye Woodward. The family would like to express its appreciation for all the nurses and doctors involved in caring for Judy during an extended period, as well as the staffs at Saint Agnes Medical Center, the Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens, and Hinds Hospice. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. Judy was a wonderful person who touched countless lives in many different ways. The family is grateful for all acts of remembrance in her honor, and recommends either a recipient of the donor's choosing, or the Dr. Judith Knapp Woodward Endowed Scholarship Fund at Fresno State, which supports students in advanced nursing programs, by contacting Amy Millis, College of Health and Human Services, CSUF, 2345 E. San Ramon Ave., M/S MH26, Fresno CA 93740, (559) 278-5590.

