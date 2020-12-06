Judith Hammitt
May 16, 1939 - November 28, 2020
Santa Rosa, California - Judith Anne Hammitt, age 81, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Sonoma, California. Judy was born May 16, 1939 to Phillip Berry Hammitt and Maxine Elizabeth (Myers) in Fresno, California and grew up in Visalia under the care of her aunt Dorothy Myers and grandmother Lavine Fallon. Judy attended Fresno State University where she studied education and would later earn her bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education, achieving summa cum laude. Judy married Olline Burton Doyle III in 1958 and had three sons, Olline Burton IV, Brian Patrick, and Evan Francis. Judy married Dennis Megrditchian in 1976. In the summer of 1980, she met her domestic partner Mary Lynn Bevins. Judy is survived by Mary, her sons Ollin, Brian, and Evan, and her grandchildren Robert Michael Doyle, and Evan Spencer Doyle and Chloe Rose Doyle.
Beloved partner and mother, Judy was a lifelong educator, talented musician, and restless world traveler. She will be missed for her humor, kindness, generosity, and devotion.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. A small memorial will be held in the spring.