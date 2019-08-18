Judith Lynn Hilton 'Judy' was 74 when she passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by her family on August 14, 2019. She was loved by everyone who met her. Daughter of Lorian and Dorothy Biddy plus 10 additional siblings. Judy is survived by her Husband Jeff Hilton, her son and his wife Michael and Ginger Devins, her granddaughter and husband Kaitlyn and Joseph Cajas and grandson Nathan Devins. A celebration of life will be held at 9203 E Shaw, Clovis, CA 93619 at 4 pm Saturday, August 24th.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 18, 2019