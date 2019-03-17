Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Mazzoni. View Sign

Mazzoni, Judith Ann (nee Hickman) Age 82 of Roseville, MN, passed away with her family by her side March 9, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tim. Survived by her children Lisa Krause (Peter), Michelle Mazzoni, Matthew Mazzoni (Anna); 5 grandchildren, Timothy, David (Sarah), Nicholas, Jaden, and Harper. Judy was born in Los Angeles, raised and married to Tim in Fresno, CA. They moved to MN in 1970. Judy nurtured her spectacular gardens at their New Brighton, MN home and enjoyed the many years she worked for Bachman's. After moving with Tim to live in San Diego in 2007, Judy returned to MN in 2013 after Tim's passing. She lived at Sunrise of Roseville where she had many devoted caregivers. The family is grateful for the wonderful care Judy received with Interim Hospice in her final months. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the of MN Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

