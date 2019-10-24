Judy Shaw

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Shaw.
Service Information
YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME
1002 T ST
Fresno, CA
93721-1418
(559)-237-4147
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME
1002 T ST
Fresno, CA 93721-1418
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME
1002 T ST
Fresno, CA 93721-1418
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Belmont Memorial Park
Obituary
Send Flowers

Judy A. Shaw passed away peacefully Monday with her husband, John, holding her hand. Judy was born in Orange, NJ, where she lived and graduated from Montclair State. Judy moved to San Diego in 1961 to attend graduate school at San Diego State University. Judy and John shared a graduate student office at SDSU and married soon after meeting. Judy lived in Fresno since 1965. She graduated from nursing school in 1978 and was a Pediatric RN at Valley Children's Hospital for 25 years. Judy was a member of the San Joaquin Valley Rose Society and Dahlia Society and founded the Central Valley Belleek Collectors. In 2004, Judy received the American Rose Society Bronze Medal for Outstanding Service to a Local Society. Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years, John A. Shaw Jr.; her daughter, Susan V. Shaw; granddaughters, Elise C. Lyn and Sophie C. Lyn; son, John A. Shaw III; Alison Ward; brother, Arthur E. Fryer; and "sister" PK Lynch. A public remembrance will be held at Yost & Webb Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 26. Viewing at 9:15 AM, remembrance at 10 AM. Burial to immediately follow at Belmont Memorial Park. Donations appreciated to .
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.