Judy A. Shaw passed away peacefully Monday with her husband, John, holding her hand. Judy was born in Orange, NJ, where she lived and graduated from Montclair State. Judy moved to San Diego in 1961 to attend graduate school at San Diego State University. Judy and John shared a graduate student office at SDSU and married soon after meeting. Judy lived in Fresno since 1965. She graduated from nursing school in 1978 and was a Pediatric RN at Valley Children's Hospital for 25 years. Judy was a member of the San Joaquin Valley Rose Society and Dahlia Society and founded the Central Valley Belleek Collectors. In 2004, Judy received the American Rose Society Bronze Medal for Outstanding Service to a Local Society. Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years, John A. Shaw Jr.; her daughter, Susan V. Shaw; granddaughters, Elise C. Lyn and Sophie C. Lyn; son, John A. Shaw III; Alison Ward; brother, Arthur E. Fryer; and "sister" PK Lynch. A public remembrance will be held at Yost & Webb Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 26. Viewing at 9:15 AM, remembrance at 10 AM. Burial to immediately follow at Belmont Memorial Park. Donations appreciated to .