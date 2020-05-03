Our mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, great grandmother was loved greatly by so many. She was laid to rest next to her beloved husband Paul. She was preceded in death by her son Jose Feliu Sr and daughter Carmen Soto. She is survived by her daughter Isabel Feliu, husband Monserrate. Son, Paul Rodriguez, wife Anna. Daughter Minnie Chavarria, husband David. Son David Rodriguez, wife Nancy and numerous grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

