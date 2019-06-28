Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Locke. View Sign Service Information Service 10:30 AM Faith Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

June Ellen Garcia- Locke (McTeer) was born on July 16, 1949. She passed away too soon on June 17, 2019. June graduated from Caruthers High School, Fresno State University, and the Woodland Police Academy. She was employed by the Yolo County Sheriff's Dept.; the City of Fresno, Parole Dept.; and Central Calif. Women's Facility, Calif. Dept. of Corrections. June retired in 2007. She attended Faith Baptist Church. June is survived by her husband, Russell Locke; her daughter, Errin Garcia and partner, Brad Hausladen; and her aunt Audrey (and Dale) Ripley. She will be missed by Ted and Gina McTeer, Lyle McTeer, and Suzanne McTeer, her siblings. June was loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. June was kind and generous. She had a terrific sense of humor. June loved gardening, quilting, reading, and music. Services will be held at Faith Baptist Church on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10:30 am.

