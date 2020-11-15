June Marian Ayerza
October 31, 2020
Fresno, California - June Marian Ayerza passed away peacefully at St. Agnes Hospital at the age of 73 on October 31, 2020.
June is survived by her loving husband Gene of 37 years. She leaves behind her sister-in-law Linda Ayerza, Cousin Carolyn Lueschen and very good friend Mike Lord as well as many family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Dorothy Lueschen.
June enjoyed sharing two facts about her family. Her mother, Dorothy, was born on the Rosebud Indian reservation in South Dakota and was full blooded Lakota Sioux and her grandfather served in the Civil War. June followed in his footsteps by serving in the US Military. June was very proud of her Native American heritage. She collected many artifacts and paintings that depicted her heritage.
June was born and raised in Denver, Colorado. Always adventurous and ready to explore, she moved to Fresno at 18. June's many adventures into the work arena included bank teller, Army National Guard, from which she retired after 21 years. She decided to become a Dental Hygienist and after several years at Fresno City College and passing the state boards, worked as a RDH until she became allergic to a chemical used in dental offices. Never to be idle, she accepted a position as an instructor with City College and taught Medical Terminology for several years.
One of June's passions was growing orchids. She was a member of the Central California Orchid Society and served in many offices of that society. She enjoyed going to the meetings, she loved the members and she loved orchid talk.
June enjoyed collecting things; ornate perfume bottles, antique clothing, fossils, purses and doodads that interested her.
June's other passions include cooking (she loved to experiment, using the latest gadgets) working on the computer, quilting, working in the garden and greenhouse with her orchids. June enjoyed traveling; she made three trips to Australia and spent ten days exploring China. June was able to travel to and explore New Zealand, Mexico, Germany, Brussels, Alaska and Hawaii as well as many US States. June's last planned trip to Paris was put on hold because of the pandemic and was to never be due to her illness.
June had many talents. The greatest of all was making friends. She had friends in all walks of life and professions. She had a heart of gold and was always ready to help anyone.
In lieu of flowers, June would prefer a donation to your favorite charity
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Please wear a mask.