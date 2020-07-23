June Leona Willhoite earned her well-deserved angel wings on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 87. The world was graced with her loving soul on May 3, 1933 in Tulare, California. She committed her life to helping others as a nurse for more than 20 years at St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno, and a life-long servant to God. She was the consummate mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and confidant to all that wanted her love, which she bestowed freely. As a devout Catholic, she served as a Eucharistic Minister for Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Clovis, California, was an active member of the St. Helen's Alter Guild in Fresno, California and a Prayer Warrior with the goal of eradicating intrinsic evil across the globe. She had a 5-foot continuous scroll with a list of family members, friends, and acquaintances who she was praying for daily. Always a happy and cheerful person up to the very end of her earthly life, she would smile her impish grin that signaled she was much smarter than she led you to believe. Her one-line witticisms will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. June could make a connection with anyone no matter how exulted or lamented - she only saw a loving soul inside. June is joined in heaven with many loved ones that went before her, including her mother, Ruth W. Fields, her father, Clifford H. White; and her brothers and sister, Clifford H. White, Jr., Donald White, Thomas White, Clinton White, and Lorraine A. Day. She is survived by countless friends and family members across the globe, which include her sister Louella Bratton and her husband Jamie Bratton, her sister Irene Pascoe and her husband Bob Pascoe; her children, John L. Banks, Jr., and his wife Sandy Banks, Jerry L. Banks, Karole L. Avery, Mary C. Jensen, and Shirley M. Coulourianos and her husband, Mark Coulourianos. June leaves a legacy of 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter - all of whom she loved and adored until her final breath. A graveside service will be live streamed via https://vimeo.com/event/181695 at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, 264 N. Blythe Avenue, Fresno, California 93706, on July 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. Love and Prayers Always

