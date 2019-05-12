Junee Staggs passed away on April 25, 2019 at age 88 in Fresno, California, after a short illness. Junee was born on September 17, 1930 in Honolulu, T.H. (Territory of Hawaii) to parents James Crabb and Helen Kaempen Crabb. She graduated from Punahou School in Honolulu in 1948. She attended San Jose State University where she met her husband, Coy Staggs, of Firebaugh, California. Junee and Coy were married on December 1, 1950 in Menlo Park, California. They had three children, Patricia, Brian and Mark. Junee was an active congregant of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Fresno and a long-time member of P.E.O. Junee was preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen Crabb, and her husband Coy. She is survived by her three children-Patricia, Brian and Mark, six grandchildren, Matthew, Evan, Paul, Claire, Kennedy and Keenan, and one great grandchild, James. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM on May 18, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church (50 E Santa Ana Ave, Fresno, CA 93704). Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Children's Hospital or Westminster Presbyterian Church.