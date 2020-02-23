Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justice Horton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Justice Kaleb Daniel Horton, age 25, passed away in Crescent City, CA on February 15, 2020. Justice was born in Fresno, CA on August 10, 1994 to Scott Horton and Jessicah Yoakum Carlson. Justice is survived by his Dad and Mom, his daughter Chloe Grace Horton, Chloe's mother Mackenzie Welch, brothers Adam Horton, Tristan Edwards and Aiden Andersen, his sister Nandis Andersen; Grandparents, Dee Horton, Ken and Deb Horton and John and Teresa Lisle and numerous other family and friends - all of which were blessed by their time with Justice. Justice graduated from Clovis East High School in 2012 and was on the varsity diving team for 4 years. Justice lived life intentionally and whatever role you played in his life, you were important and loved - and you knew it. Today he is with his Lord and Savior and in that we find our peace. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020

