JUSTIN "ANDY" ANDERSONNovember 30, 1928 - November 4, 2020Reedley, California - Justin "Andy" was born November 30, 1928 and lived in Worthington, MN with his parents, Justin T. and Jennie Anderson and six siblings.Justin met Marie VanSteenWyk at a roller rink in Iowa and married her on July 24, 1949 while serving in the Air Force. After marrying Marie, they had a son, Roger Wayne. They moved to Fresno, CA in 1958. They had 2 more children, Mary Jay and Annette Marie, and their family was complete.Andy had his own business, Anderson and Son heating and air conditioning. He also was a loyal member of the Calvary Presbyterian Church for over 50 years.Andy is survived by two sisters, one brother, many nieces and nephews, three children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to Palm Village Retirement Community, in remembrance of Andy Anderson, 703 W. Herbert Ave., Reedley, CA 93654