Justin "Andy" Anderson
1928 - 2020
JUSTIN "ANDY" ANDERSON
November 30, 1928 - November 4, 2020
Reedley, California - Justin "Andy" was born November 30, 1928 and lived in Worthington, MN with his parents, Justin T. and Jennie Anderson and six siblings.
Justin met Marie VanSteenWyk at a roller rink in Iowa and married her on July 24, 1949 while serving in the Air Force. After marrying Marie, they had a son, Roger Wayne. They moved to Fresno, CA in 1958. They had 2 more children, Mary Jay and Annette Marie, and their family was complete.
Andy had his own business, Anderson and Son heating and air conditioning. He also was a loyal member of the Calvary Presbyterian Church for over 50 years.
Andy is survived by two sisters, one brother, many nieces and nephews, three children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to Palm Village Retirement Community, in remembrance of Andy Anderson, 703 W. Herbert Ave., Reedley, CA 93654
stephensandbean.com


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephens & Bean Chapel
