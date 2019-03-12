Justin Garza was taken from us suddenly by an act of violence on March 3, 2019 at the age of 23. Loving and only child of Joe and Sarah Garza of Reedley. Justin attended Reedley schools and was a 2013 graduate of Clovis West High School. He loved baseball and staying fit was a lifestyle for him. Celebration of life services will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Living Word Fellowship 105 Westgate Way Dinuba Ca 93618 at 12:00pm Floral tributes may be sent. Graveside to follow at Reedley Cemetery 2185 S. Reed Ave