Justin Jansen
December 3, 1979 - November 5, 2020
Fresno, California - Justin Jansen was born December 3, 1979 to Michael & Michelle Jansen in Fresno, CA. Graduating from Bullard High in 1998 he went on to Study Communications at CSU- Fresno where he earned his B.A.His most recent position was "Business Banking Officer" at Fresno First Bank.Justin loved being able to help our local business owners and was honored to know them. He considered all his clients and anyone he met to be his friend. Justin was a larger than life guy who enjoyed being with friends & family. For those who knew him, you know Heaven just got a little bit funnier! I'm sure he's up there saying hello to relatives who've passed before and quickly making new friends trying to help any way possible.Justin is survived by his two beautiful daughters who he loved more than anything, Kaitlyn & Brooke and their mother Alyson Jansen.He is also survived by his parents Michael and Michelle Jansen,sister Monique Bailey, and brothers Michael Jr.& Jeremy. He is also survived by brother in-law Mark Bailey and sister in-laws Rachelle Jansen & Angelia Jansen along with many Nieces and Nephews;Trevor, Spencer, and Emma Bailey, Macy & Claire Jansen and Hunter & Gabriella Jansen. He was a beloved son, brother, Uncle, friend and most importantly, Father to the loves of his life Kaitlyn and Brooke.He will be missed immensely and will forever be remembered. 'Jesus answered and said to them,' "What I do, you do not realize now, but you will understand hereafter" -John 13:7
In respect for the family please share your thoughts and stories about Justin at www.farewell.com
and visit his full obituary.
Please join our family & support Kaitlyn 9 and Brooke 5 with their futures.We appreciate any donations in their daddy's honor.In lieu of flowers, Please visit Go Fund Me https://gf.me/u/y73tpi
and donate to his girls.
A celebration of life will be held but attendance will be limited due to COVID-19.