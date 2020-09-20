Karen died at her home with her husband of 60 years, Al Goodman, by her side. She leaves behind her children; Gwen, Gretchen (Dave) and Todd (Gina). Karen was many things to all, but to her family she was the best Granny ever. Her legacy of love and support lives on in her 7 grandchildren: Erik Whitney, Cassius, Lucius and Karina Eberlein, Jacob, Ryan and Joe Goodman as well as her many nieces and nephews. Education was important to Karen, and she was a Willamette University graduate, a teacher, real estate broker, and was active in AAUW. She was the epitome of a community activist and an unsung hero of Fresno. Karen was a long-time member of the League of Women Voters, founding member of Wings, supporter of Blacks Lives Matter and a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Fresno, to name just a few of her many volunteer and global community contributions. Karen and Al shared a love of travel and after retirement served as Peace Corps Volunteers in Bulgaria for 2 years. A celebration of life for Karen will be held after we are all able to gather safely again. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno or Wings.

