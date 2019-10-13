Karen Anita Pendleton passed away in Fresno, California on October 6, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born in Glendale, California on August 1, 1946 to Herbert and Mildred Pendleton. Karen touched many lives as an original Mouseketeer on Disney's Mickey Mouse Club. Her fellow Mouseketeers remained lifelong friends. The greatest joys of Karen's life were her daughter Staci Bletscher, Staci's husband Eric, and her grandsons Luke and Griffin. Karen cherished every moment with them and loved them beyond measure. Karen will be remembered for the strength she showed in the face of adversity, the joy she brought to others, and her love for the Los Angeles Rams. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 13, 2019