Service Information
Lisle Funeral Home
1605 L Street
Fresno , CA 93721
(559)-266-0666
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM
NorthPointe Community Church
4625 W. Palo Alto Ave
Fresno , CA

Karen Fitzgerald Gray of Fresno CA died May 25, 2019. She was 72. She was a 1965 graduate of Roosevelt High School and attended Fresno City College. She worked in various administrative positions at Madera Glass Plant and ultimately rose to the level of Executive Assistant at Grundfos Pumps and later Davita Inc. She loved her family intensely, raising her children in Madera CA. She was a strong supporter of school activities at Madera High School including band, football and wrestling. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Gray and his wife, Nikki Gray of Tracy, CA; son Dr. Casey Gray and his wife Dr. Andrea Gray of Fresno, five grandchildren who brought her tremendous joy, Andrew, Sadie, Isabella, Chloe and Daniel Gray, and sisters Karen Vaughn and Colleen Hurley, as well as a large extended family who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Bettie Fitzgerald and brothers Danny and Dusty Fitzgerald. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday May 31 at NorthPointe Community Church 4625 W. Palo Alto Ave in Fresno at 1 pm. Arrangements are being made through Lisle Funeral Home. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 30, 2019

