Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Marousek-Eterno. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On February 29, 2020, Karen Marousek-Eterno, our precious daughter, sister, wife and friend decided to leave us long before we were ready to say goodbye. Karen was born in Fresno on August 14, 1961. She graduated from Bullard High School, attended Fresno State and ultimately became a Certified Court Reporter. Karen began her court reporting career in Fresno with Mary Todd & Associates. She later moved to Bakersfield where she worked for Kelehers as an independent contractor. Last April Karen returned to Fresno and began working for the Worker's Compensation Appeals Board. Karen was very passionate about everything she did and believed. She was a phenomenal cyclist and loved her pink bicycle. Karen was recently preparing for her 25th double century race. A double century is when you ride your bicycle 200 miles in one day. Karen had many friends in the cycling community and her love of cycling led her to become the President of the Kern Wheelman Bicycle Club where she organized and participated in numerous bike rides and events over the years. Karen was also devoted to animal rescue in the Central Valley. She was a founding member of the Friends of the Kern County Animal Shelters Foundation. Karen was determined to save as many animals as she could by tirelessly spreading the spay/neuter message and assisting with the feral cat trap and release programs. Karen provided true love and companionship to so many cats and dogs throughout her life. Karen loved cooking, baking, wine tasting and spending time with her best friend Jane in Morro Bay. If you ever needed help Karen was all in. She had endless energy, was incredibly intelligent, well-read and cared deeply about politics, environmental issues and women's rights. Karen loved to travel and she did not own a TV. When you think about Karen and her family please celebrate the good memories you have of her. Life can be fragile. Your greatest gift is to love yourself and those around you. Karen was predeceased by her father Alan Marousek who passed away in 1974. She is survived by her mother Betty Marousek, her sister Kathy Marousek-Bird and Karen's husband Tony Eterno. A celebration of Karen's life will be scheduled in the near future. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Best Friends Society, The Animal Compassion Team or another . On February 29, 2020, Karen Marousek-Eterno, our precious daughter, sister, wife and friend decided to leave us long before we were ready to say goodbye. Karen was born in Fresno on August 14, 1961. She graduated from Bullard High School, attended Fresno State and ultimately became a Certified Court Reporter. Karen began her court reporting career in Fresno with Mary Todd & Associates. She later moved to Bakersfield where she worked for Kelehers as an independent contractor. Last April Karen returned to Fresno and began working for the Worker's Compensation Appeals Board. Karen was very passionate about everything she did and believed. She was a phenomenal cyclist and loved her pink bicycle. Karen was recently preparing for her 25th double century race. A double century is when you ride your bicycle 200 miles in one day. Karen had many friends in the cycling community and her love of cycling led her to become the President of the Kern Wheelman Bicycle Club where she organized and participated in numerous bike rides and events over the years. Karen was also devoted to animal rescue in the Central Valley. She was a founding member of the Friends of the Kern County Animal Shelters Foundation. Karen was determined to save as many animals as she could by tirelessly spreading the spay/neuter message and assisting with the feral cat trap and release programs. Karen provided true love and companionship to so many cats and dogs throughout her life. Karen loved cooking, baking, wine tasting and spending time with her best friend Jane in Morro Bay. If you ever needed help Karen was all in. She had endless energy, was incredibly intelligent, well-read and cared deeply about politics, environmental issues and women's rights. Karen loved to travel and she did not own a TV. When you think about Karen and her family please celebrate the good memories you have of her. Life can be fragile. Your greatest gift is to love yourself and those around you. Karen was predeceased by her father Alan Marousek who passed away in 1974. She is survived by her mother Betty Marousek, her sister Kathy Marousek-Bird and Karen's husband Tony Eterno. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations