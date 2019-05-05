Karen was born in Fresno to Cliff and Rose Smith. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, U.C. Berkeley and Loyola Dental School. She praticed Dentistry in Schaumburg, Illinois for 25 years before returning to Fresno. She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Smith and her husband, Steve Cheng. She is survived by her mother, Rose Smith; her daughter, Jacqui Cheng and her husband Clint Ecker; her son, Justin; and her 2 cats Smoky and Jax. Graveside Service will be held at Clovis Cemetery, 305 N. Villa Ave. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Remembrances may be sent to The Cat House on the Kings, 7120 S. Kings River Road, Parlier, CA 93640-93720.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 5, 2019