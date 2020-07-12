1/1
Karnie Harry Tutunjian
Karnie, of Fresno, CA, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020. Karnie is survived by daughters, Michelle & Kendra Tutunjian, son-in-law Avo Avetyan, brother Robert (Ani) Tutunjian, grandchildren, Zaradonna, Meliq, Misho; aunt Florence & uncle Alex Camany, in-laws Aveytan family; nieces Tiffany (Todd) Williams & Stephanie (Chuck) Der Manouel, & their families; cousins Holmes, Camany & Bekerian families. Karnie is proceeded in death by parents, Harry & Alice Tutunjian, beloved wife of 37 yrs Donna Lee Tutunjian & second wife, Marilyn "Punkey" Tutunjian. Remembrances to: Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. Due to COVID-19, Services private. Visit: www.whitehurst sullivan.com

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
