Karnig Torosian, 93, of Fresno CA passed away on August 1, 2020 while in the company of family. He was born to parents Toros and Siranoush Torosian on May 24, 1927 and graduated from Central High School in 1945 where he was a multisport athlete and participated in theatre arts. He was married to Mary Serimian of Selma, CA in 1955 and they celebrated 65 years of loving devotion to one another on June 25 of this year. Karnig is survived by his wife Mary, son Dr. Kevin Torosian, daughter Kim Kezirian and her husband Gary. Karnig was predeceased by his parents, his sister Violet Herbekian, and brother Willie Torosian. Karnig worked over 40 years as a salesman for Berberian Bros. in Fresno, CA. Idle in retirement, he returned to the work force, first with the Raisin Administrative Committee, and then with Yost and Webb Funeral Home. Asked once by a stranger at a gala event if he was wealthy, Karnig immediately responded, "Yes, I have lots of friends". Always armed with a joke or "story", he got great pleasure from putting a smile on the face of others. His love for God and his church were exemplified by his singing in the church choir for the better part of seven decades, as well as serving as a parish councilman and member of the church men's organization. A fan of classical music and opera, he also loved sports where he was a devoted supporter of Fresno St athletics and gave of his time coaching Little League baseball and church league youth basketball. He was also a member of the Knights of Vartan Lodge and Kiwanis. The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Chooljian, and the staffs at the CA Armenian Home and the Nazareth House for their patience, care, love and support. Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service for immediate family was held at the Mendocino Cemetery in Parlier, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to St. Paul Armenian Church, the CA Armenian Home, or the Nazareth House.

