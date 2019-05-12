Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine (Kaye) Licciardello. View Sign Service Information Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno 660 W. Locust Ave. #101 Fresno , CA 93650 1800FAREWELL Service 10:30 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Kaye was born in Lawrence MA to Italian immigrant Vito & Katherine Tomaselli She graduated as an RN at Boston Uni. in 1953, worked as a surgical nurse until married & had first of 3 children, changing her career to motherhood. Came to Fresno 1972, Kaye continued to nurture her children, became an amazing cook, devoted to church and Italian Catholic Federation, volunteered at Met Museum, Saroyan Theater, and ABWA Business woman of the Year. She loved playing cards with friends, lit up every room she entered with positive attitude & beautiful smile. Most of all she loved doting on her grandchildren & was always ready for a family trip. She loved living her life in service of others by sharing her enormous heart with everyone, turning friends into family. She will be forever in our hearts. Kaye is survived by brother Rosario Tomaselli, sons Ray, wife Betsy, Ken, wife Brenda, daughter Kathy, husband Darryl Zuber, grandchildren, Mike, David, Rachel, Eric, Haley, Ryan, Steven, Jenna Service at Farewell, 660 W Locust, Fresno Sat, May 18, 10:30am optional Rosary 10am In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Agnes Hospice. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 12, 2019

