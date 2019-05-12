Katherine (Kaye) Licciardello

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine (Kaye) Licciardello.
Service Information
Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno
660 W. Locust Ave. #101
Fresno, CA
93650
1800FAREWELL
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kaye was born in Lawrence MA to Italian immigrant Vito & Katherine Tomaselli She graduated as an RN at Boston Uni. in 1953, worked as a surgical nurse until married & had first of 3 children, changing her career to motherhood. Came to Fresno 1972, Kaye continued to nurture her children, became an amazing cook, devoted to church and Italian Catholic Federation, volunteered at Met Museum, Saroyan Theater, and ABWA Business woman of the Year. She loved playing cards with friends, lit up every room she entered with positive attitude & beautiful smile. Most of all she loved doting on her grandchildren & was always ready for a family trip. She loved living her life in service of others by sharing her enormous heart with everyone, turning friends into family. She will be forever in our hearts. Kaye is survived by brother Rosario Tomaselli, sons Ray, wife Betsy, Ken, wife Brenda, daughter Kathy, husband Darryl Zuber, grandchildren, Mike, David, Rachel, Eric, Haley, Ryan, Steven, Jenna Service at Farewell, 660 W Locust, Fresno Sat, May 18, 10:30am optional Rosary 10am In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Agnes Hospice.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.