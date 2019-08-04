Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathie Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathie Susan Thompson was born on January 14th, 1945, in Glendale, CA. Kathie grew up in Fresno, with her parents Bill and Margaret Thompson, and her brother Brian. Kathie attended college at Fresno State where she received her degrees in Education and French, and also went on to receive her master's degrees in Education. Kathie had a love for travel, language, art and animals. She was fluent in the French language, and proficient in many other languages. She was a teacher for 40 years until her retirement in 2008. She spent her years as a teacher sharing her skills and love of languages with her students. She taught French, English, and English as a second language. Many of her students came from different countries and have credited her with teaching them English so they could adapt in the US. Her summers were spent traveling and she had visited Greece, Egypt, Europe and China. She spent her retirement reading, watching Judge Judy, caring for the many animals she had adopted, traveling with her ex-husband David Coquillette, and sharing intellectual banter with her mother Margaret who passed away in 2017. The family would like to acknowledge David Coquillette for being there for her in her final years and by her side in her final hours. He loved her dearly and did all he could to ensure her safety and health. Kathie's legacy will live on in the family she loved. She is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Paul and Edna Serafimidis, Chris and Tara Frederick, and her grandsons Bronson and Bennett Frederick. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Fresno SPCA, as that was one her wishes. If you would like to reach out and share any fond memories, please contact [email protected] Her son's will put them in a memory book to pass along to future generations. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 4, 2019

