Service Information Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 (559)-227-4048 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church

The loving heart of Kathleen Allan left us April 24, 2019 at the Nazareth House to join her departed family members and close friends. Kathy was born May 21, 1943 in San Francisco, CA. She graduated from San Joaquin Memorial High School and Fresno City College. She lived her entire adult life in Fresno, her final years in the kind and loving care of the staff at the Nazareth House. Kathy's career was in the medical field. Early in her career she was an active member in the California Medical Assistants Association and served as their president. She was the office manager for Dr. George Whitworth, Dr. Robert Meltvedt and Dr. Robert 0. Wilson. Her last career position was as an HMO Provider Relations Coordinator for Blue Shields. Following her retirement, Kathy became more active in the St. Therese Parish Guild. She assumed the leadership role of the Guild and was instrumental in the fund-raising efforts to build the Msgr. E. J. Petersen Hall. Kathy led a fascinating and enriched life. She was an outstanding gourmet cook and hostess and enjoyed entertaining her large circle of friends and family, especially around the holidays. Kathy loved to travel. Her love of travel began when she sailed on the SS France to Europe. Her favorite countries were Ireland and Italy. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dolores Allan, her sister Sharon Borre and the love of her life, Walt Bispo. She was the beloved sister of Patty Allan, Terry and Joe DeYoung, Jim and Debra Allan, Maryclaire and Steve Polacek, Bill and Maureen Allan, and Sharon and Gene Borre. Kathy shared a special relationship with her 12 nieces and nephews and their children. Her welcoming smile, beautiful blue eyes, engaging Irish wit, and giving personality are what we will miss the most. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns, and Blair on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Nazareth House, 2121 N. First Street, Fresno, CA 93703, or the Poverello House, P.O. Box 12225, Fresno, CA 93777

