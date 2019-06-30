Kathleen Marvell Gerner died peacefully in her home. She was born in Sanger CA the youngest daughter of Allen and Marvell Gerner. Kathleen graduated from Fresno State University. She had a 20 year career with the City of Fresno. After retiring she volunteered, took college classes and was an avid knitter. She was an integral part of her neighborhood community and is greatly missed. Kathleen is survived by her daughter Suzanne and her grandchildren Caledonia (Rodney), Ella and Benjamin and by cousins Jeannette Roberts (Jim), Georgia Moussa (Assem) and Kevin Neely (Deborah).
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 30, 2019