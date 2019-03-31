Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN "KATHY" JOHNSON. View Sign

Kathleen "Kathy" Louise Johnson, a Sanger native, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the age of 76. Kathy escaped this mortal realm to find her beloved cat, Big Boy and hang out with her brother, Bill, and cycle again. Kathy loved cats, traveling, her Arizona home, and was an avid cyclist. Since retiring from her career as an Administrative Assistant, Kathy's time was best spent in Arizona where she volunteered with the Fire Corps, Sheriff's Office, and the Green Valley Animal League. Kathy returned to the Central Valley to be with her family in 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, August & Dorothy Krum; and brother, Bill Krum. Kathy is survived by her daughter, Kelly Johnson; bonus daughter, Kerriee Hall; and sister, Diane Evans. No services will be held. Remembrances may be made to the Green Valley Animal League, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555