Kathleen "Kathy" Nickels was born on March 21, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. She died peacefully on July 11, 2020.

She is survived by her sister Nancy (Schuba) of Santa Ana CA. She was preceded in death by her husband Mathew (Mat), parents Michael and Bernice Kelly of Chicago IL, brother James (Jimmy) and sister Patricia (Boyd) of Chicago IL, and son-in-law Rob O'Rourke of Fresno, CA.

Kathy and her husband raised eight children: Mary Palacios (Joe and children John, Rebecca, Sarah, Michael, Mathew and Rachel) of Houston, TX, Jeanne Galvan (Michael Edward) of Fresno, CA, Monica O'Rourke (children Katie, Megan, Ryan and Kevin) of Fresno, CA, David (Athena and children Lauren Austin, Mariah Turner, Edwin Austin and Makayla Ulery) of Lemoore, CA, Patricia Murrin (Ron and daughter Claire) of Clovis, CA, Joseph (Janet and children Natalie and Evan) of Sammamish, WA, Laura White (Carlton and sons Ian and Collin) of Moraga, CA, and Mathew (Emily and daughters Abigale and Madeline) of Fresno, CA. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, and a loving extended family of nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Loretto Heights College in Denver CO, Kathy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. While in college, Kathleen met her future husband Mat on a blind date March 14, 1959. After a two-year courtship, they married in Chicago IL in 1961.

After marriage, Kathy began work teaching mathematics and religion at The Academy of Our Lady School in Chicago IL. She taught for one year and left teaching for the birth of her first child. Kathy and Mat welcomed five more children while in St. Louis, followed by a move to Louisiana, MO where they spent the next nine years and welcomed two more children to the family. The family moved to Fresno, CA in 1979. While raising their family, Kathy contributed to Mat's Radiology practice by working in his office part-time.

Kathy was a member of RotaryInternational along with Mat, where they volunteered on various projects, including bringing awareness to the global campaign to eradicate polio and bringing wheelchair accessibility to those in need. They supported many charities and community organizations, including the American Cancer Society, Knights of Columbus, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was a regular volunteer at Our Lady of Perpetual Help as a Eucharistic Minister.

Kathy was a lifelong sports fan who enjoyed cheering for the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco 49ers, and Fresno State football, basketball, and baseball teams.

The Nickels family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sunrise Senior Living in Fresno who worked with both of our parents in the last few years.

A private service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can made to:

Catholic Charities of Fresno http://www.ccdof.org

Right to Life of Central California: http://righttolifeca.org