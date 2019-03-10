Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Hildebrand Johnson. View Sign

Kathryn Marie Hildebrand was born in Fresno on August 18, 1960 and passed away in Pocatello, Idaho on February 25, 2019. Kathy is survived by her husband, DeWayne, Johnson, her parents, Noel and Carolyn Hildebrand, her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Frank Ballentine sister-in-law, Cindy Hildebrand, nieces Mary Elizabeth and Anna Hildebrand, Audrey Ballentine, and nephew, Ryan Ballentine. Her brother, Jim Hildebrand preceded her in death in 2010. Memorial services for Kathy will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 16, at the Sanger Community Church, 1610 Jensen Ave, Sanger, CA. In lieu of flowers or gifts, friends are requested to make contributions to the "Kathy Hildebrand" Education Scholarship Fund for Orphans at Hope 4 Kids International, P.O. Box 74010, Phoenix, Arizona, 85087. Make checks payable to HRKI-Kathy Hildebrand Fund. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 10, 2019

