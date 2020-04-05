Keith Chun passed away peacefully on Monday March 30th, 2020 at the age of 85. Keith was born on January 17th, 1935 in the city of Locke, CA. He graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in business where he met the love of his life May. They were married for 64 years. Keith owned and operated Gong's market with his family for 40 years. He was an elected trustee on the Fresno Unified School Board for 16 years starting in 1971. He was a member of the Fay Wah Club where he filled numerous roles. He was very cheerful and always had a smile on his face. He had an easygoing personality and was a kind, generous and patient man. He was known and loved by many in the communityit was inevitable he would come across someone that knew him throughout his frequent travels all over the world. Keith enjoyed traveling, tennis, gardening and playing bridge amongst other games. He was an honorary red hat member and loved his family dearly. Keith is preceded in death by his brother Morrison Chun, sister Edna Tim, sister Amelia Wong, and brother John Chun. He is survived by his wife May, his sister Lorraine Fong and brother Richard Chun. He is survived by children Diana Blumberg and husband Richard, Marshall Chun and wife Sarah, Katherine Mar and husband Stephen and Margaret Chun. He is also survived by his grandchildren Katie and Derek Chun, Alexander, Nicholas and Madelyn Mar, and Victoria and Cameron Gee as well as many nieces and nephews. Keith lived an incredible life and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Keith's family would like to thank all the doctors and healthcare workers who took care of him over the years and particularly the people from the DaVita Dialysis Center. In lieu of flowers, remembrance can be made to the Central California Blood Blank or . Due to the current circumstances, a private funeral service will be held. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.