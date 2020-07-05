1/1
Keith Edward Brown
1954 - 2020
Keith Edward Brown was born July 5th, 1954. It was fitting because Keith was a bit of a firecracker, especially in his early days. He passed away on June 28, 2020 at the age of 65. Keith was the youngest child born to Weldon and Vera Brown. He and his brother, Larry, and sister, Laura grew up in Sanger. The small town upbringing had a huge impact on his life. He loved making memories with his friends. In those days you could do mischievous things and it was all in fun. Keith graduated from Sanger High in 1972. Following graduation, he began his career in the electrical industry. He held positions with Calho Electric, Allied Electric, Steven Engineering, Cutler-Hammer, and most recently, Eaton Electrical. He took on big jobs, planning the electrical projects for major builds. Working in sales and with the public was perfect for Keith because he loved people and he seemed to know just about everyone. In his bachelor days you could spot Keith zooming around in a blue Corvette with the personalized license plate KBTMAT. It stood for Keith Brown, The Man About Town! It's something his buddies still fondly laugh about. In 1988, Keith's life changed forever. He met his wife, Susan. She still remembers the first time she looked into his beautiful blue eyes. They welcomed their twin sons, Michael and Adam in 1989 and son, David in 1993. Keith was hands on. He adored his children and loved making memories with his family. A resident of Fresno's Old Fig Garden, he loved being outside. Always organized, everything had its place. When Keith was diagnosed with cancer 4 1/2 years ago, he faced it head on. He fought hard. He didn't complain. He didn't talk a lot about it. He didn't want his family to worry. Keith was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Michael, Adam, and David; brother, Larry and his wife, Laurie Brown of Clovis; sister, Laura and her husband, Carl Holland of Sanger; in-laws, Michael and Barbara Berberian of Fresno; sister-in-laws, Patty Berberian of Fresno and Mary Guiragossian and husband, Vasken of Menlo Park; and many loving nieces and nephews. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Hinds Hospice, 1416 W. Twain Ave., Fresno, CA 93711 or the donor's favorite charity. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALLIN FUNERAL HOMES
1524 9TH ST
Sanger, CA 93657-3125
(559) 875-6555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
So sorry to hear about this. Thoughts and Prayers go out to the whole Family.
Ronnie Paul Jr
Friend
July 3, 2020
I remember the moment I met Keith. It was 1988 and I was sitting in the living room at my great grandma Marys waiting for Susans boyfriend to arrive. I remember his Porsche pulled up....I thought to myself I like this guy already! Aside from great taste, I admired a lot of qualities that Keith had. He was genuinely kind, hard working and a dedicated family man. He will be missed.

Ryan Cloud
Ryan Cloud
Family
July 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Have not seen Keith for years but enjoyed our friendship. He was a great person ♥
Caroline Hyder
Friend
July 2, 2020
I've known Keith for 20 years, he was our Eaton rep at work, but we never saw him as a salesman, he was our friend. We will truly miss seeing his smiling face.
My condolences to his family.
Angela Vieira
Friend
July 2, 2020
It seemed as though our conversations whether business or personal always evolved or devolved as the case may be into humorous perspectives on business or just life in general. I will miss Keith and I am so sorry for your loss.

Dave Wolzmuth - WESCO Distribution
Dave Wolzmuth
Coworker
July 2, 2020
I only know Keith for the past twelve years but learned from him and enjoyed talking with him.
Jason Freitas
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
Matt Everett
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
Great memories of driving the blue corvette as a young boy. Although it was only about 50 yards down the dirt driveway with Keiths hand on the emergency brake the entire time, it made me feel like a young man..
Dennis Blagg
Family
July 1, 2020
I couldnt have had a better best childhood friend. Together we molded each others lives. I will always smile when a memory creeps by. See you soon my friend. Your Brother from a different Mother.
Rick Bubenik
Friend
July 1, 2020
Keith was a great and generous man. Keith will truly be missed. My condolences to the Brown Family.


Richard Medina
Class of 1972
RICHARD MEDINA
Classmate
July 1, 2020
So sorry to hear the news. He was a Great cousin & friend. We have many great memories of him. He will be missed.
Debbie & Garry Blagg
Family
July 1, 2020
He was a longtime friend of mine I will miss him dearly. And he will never be forgotten.
Maron Zaillian
Friend
