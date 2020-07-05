Keith Edward Brown was born July 5th, 1954. It was fitting because Keith was a bit of a firecracker, especially in his early days. He passed away on June 28, 2020 at the age of 65. Keith was the youngest child born to Weldon and Vera Brown. He and his brother, Larry, and sister, Laura grew up in Sanger. The small town upbringing had a huge impact on his life. He loved making memories with his friends. In those days you could do mischievous things and it was all in fun. Keith graduated from Sanger High in 1972. Following graduation, he began his career in the electrical industry. He held positions with Calho Electric, Allied Electric, Steven Engineering, Cutler-Hammer, and most recently, Eaton Electrical. He took on big jobs, planning the electrical projects for major builds. Working in sales and with the public was perfect for Keith because he loved people and he seemed to know just about everyone. In his bachelor days you could spot Keith zooming around in a blue Corvette with the personalized license plate KBTMAT. It stood for Keith Brown, The Man About Town! It's something his buddies still fondly laugh about. In 1988, Keith's life changed forever. He met his wife, Susan. She still remembers the first time she looked into his beautiful blue eyes. They welcomed their twin sons, Michael and Adam in 1989 and son, David in 1993. Keith was hands on. He adored his children and loved making memories with his family. A resident of Fresno's Old Fig Garden, he loved being outside. Always organized, everything had its place. When Keith was diagnosed with cancer 4 1/2 years ago, he faced it head on. He fought hard. He didn't complain. He didn't talk a lot about it. He didn't want his family to worry. Keith was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Michael, Adam, and David; brother, Larry and his wife, Laurie Brown of Clovis; sister, Laura and her husband, Carl Holland of Sanger; in-laws, Michael and Barbara Berberian of Fresno; sister-in-laws, Patty Berberian of Fresno and Mary Guiragossian and husband, Vasken of Menlo Park; and many loving nieces and nephews. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Hinds Hospice, 1416 W. Twain Ave., Fresno, CA 93711 or the donor's favorite charity. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555

