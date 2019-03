Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith James Hernandez. View Sign

With his family and friends by his side, Keith passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was our son, brother, husband, father and friend. Keith was born on June 13, 1988 in Fresno, California and is the youngest son of Anthony and Patricia Hernandez. He grew up with two brothers and a sister, always exploring outside the box. Keith had this huge smile that would light up the room, and had a saying, "Hey Buddy." He loved spending time with all of his family. Keith's greatest loves were his wife, Crystal, daughter Henley and son Harper. He graduated from Clovis East High School in 2006. He was a 5-year veteran with the King's County Fire Department as an apparatus engineer fire fighter. Prior to that he worked with other fire departments. He was proud to be a firefighter and loved his career. He knew from an early age this was his purpose. He is survived by his wife Crystal, daughter Henley, son Harper, father Anthony, mother Patricia, brother Anthony, sister in law Michelle, brother Timothy, sister in law Liz, sister Alyssa, nephew Vincent, niece Sophia, grandmother Pauline, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins, in laws Hector and Molly De La Cruz. He is preceded in death by grandmother Yolanda Gatzka and grandfather Anthony Hernandez, Sr. Keith was a wonderful caring man who was loved, is missed, and will always be in our hearts and thoughts. Special thanks to his brothers at the King's County and Palo Alto Fire Departments. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 am, Visalia First Assembly Church, 3737 S. Akers St., Visalia, California. With his family and friends by his side, Keith passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was our son, brother, husband, father and friend. Keith was born on June 13, 1988 in Fresno, California and is the youngest son of Anthony and Patricia Hernandez. He grew up with two brothers and a sister, always exploring outside the box. Keith had this huge smile that would light up the room, and had a saying, "Hey Buddy." He loved spending time with all of his family. Keith's greatest loves were his wife, Crystal, daughter Henley and son Harper. He graduated from Clovis East High School in 2006. He was a 5-year veteran with the King's County Fire Department as an apparatus engineer fire fighter. Prior to that he worked with other fire departments. He was proud to be a firefighter and loved his career. He knew from an early age this was his purpose. He is survived by his wife Crystal, daughter Henley, son Harper, father Anthony, mother Patricia, brother Anthony, sister in law Michelle, brother Timothy, sister in law Liz, sister Alyssa, nephew Vincent, niece Sophia, grandmother Pauline, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins, in laws Hector and Molly De La Cruz. He is preceded in death by grandmother Yolanda Gatzka and grandfather Anthony Hernandez, Sr. Keith was a wonderful caring man who was loved, is missed, and will always be in our hearts and thoughts. Special thanks to his brothers at the King's County and Palo Alto Fire Departments. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 am, Visalia First Assembly Church, 3737 S. Akers St., Visalia, California. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close